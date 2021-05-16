close
Sun May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021

Pakistan opens registration of Covid-19 vaccination for 30-39 age group from today

Sun, May 16, 2021
The registration for coronavirus vaccines for people who are 30 years and above for the coronavirus vaccination has started across the country from Sunday (today).

Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country on May 3.

Presently, the vaccine registration for the 40-49 age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway in the country.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has appealed to the public to register for vaccination on a priority basis.

Here's how you can register for coronavirus vaccine?

If you want to get registered for the coronavirus vaccination programme, you can get them vaccinated by following the simple steps below:

  • For those people who do not have an internet connection: you can message your (or your relatives') 13 digit Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) (if they are above 60), without spaces and dashes, on 1166.
  • Those who have an internet connection: you can get yourself (or your relatives) registered by visiting the NIMS website, where you will be greeted with a registration screen on which you can enter their personal details. Please take care to provide a valid phone number.
  • After receiving the registration details on your provided phone number, visit any nearest vaccination centre and get the first dose of the vaccine.
  • After registering, you can check your registration status by sending your CNIC to 1166 after 24 hours. 

