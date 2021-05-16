Pakistan opens registration of Covid-19 vaccination for 30-39 age group from today

File photo of a man getting the vaccine jab.

The registration for coronavirus vaccines for people who are 30 years and above for the coronavirus vaccination has started across the country from Sunday (today).

Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country on May 3.

Presently, the vaccine registration for the 40-49 age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway in the country.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has appealed to the public to register for vaccination on a priority basis.

Here's how you can register for coronavirus vaccine?

If you want to get registered for the coronavirus vaccination programme, you can get them vaccinated by following the simple steps below: