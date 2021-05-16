close
Sun May 16, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

Senior ANP leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan passes away

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 16, 2021
Former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Begum Naseem Wali Khan's file photo. Photo Courtesy: Jang

Former Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Begum Naseem Wali Khan died on Sunday.

Begum Naseem Wali Khan was the widow of ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan.

The deceased was suffering from diabetes and heart ailments, said the family sources.

A veteran politician, Wali had gotten elected to the provincial assembly three times in the past.

According to the statement issued by the party, Wali's funeral prayers will be offered at 6pm today at Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

