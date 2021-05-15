close
Fri May 14, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 15, 2021

Sindh rejects reports claiming it has banned Sinopharm vaccine

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 15, 2021


The Sindh government on Saturday shot down reports claiming it had banned the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine. 

Wahab clarified in a tweet that fresh doses of the vaccine had been stopped for the time being.

"This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm #SayYesToVaccine," he added.

Wahab's clarification was in response to a few media reports which claimed the provincial government had banned the use of the Sinopharm vaccine and had sought the names of officials who were still administering it to people.

Pakistan loses 48 people to coronavirus on Thursday

As the nation celebrated Eid, Pakistan reported 2,517 new coronavirus infections in a single day on Friday, with the country reporting fewer cases of the infection compared to a few weeks ago.

According to the figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan had carried out 30,700 coronavirus tests on Friday, out of which 2,517 returned positive.

Eid-ul-Fitr guidelines

Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The guidelines:

  • Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols. If there is a compulsion to offer prayers in a mosque, then windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.
  • Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.
  • Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.
  • Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.
  • Mandatory wearing of face mask.
  • Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.
  • Thermal screening at entry points.
  • Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.
  • 6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.
  • Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.
  • Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home
  • Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.
  • No gathering before and after prayer.
  • Banners/panaflexes highlighting COVID-19 protocols should be displayed at prominent places at the venue as part of the awareness campaign.
  • Well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management. 

