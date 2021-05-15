Sindh rejects reports claiming it has banned Sinopharm vaccine





The Sindh government on Saturday shot down reports claiming it had banned the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Wahab clarified in a tweet that fresh doses of the vaccine had been stopped for the time being.

"This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm #SayYesToVaccine," he added.

Wahab's clarification was in response to a few media reports which claimed the provincial government had banned the use of the Sinopharm vaccine and had sought the names of officials who were still administering it to people.

Pakistan loses 48 people to coronavirus on Thursday

As the nation celebrated Eid, Pakistan reported 2,517 new coronavirus infections in a single day on Friday, with the country reporting fewer cases of the infection compared to a few weeks ago.

According to the figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan had carried out 30,700 coronavirus tests on Friday, out of which 2,517 returned positive.

Eid-ul-Fitr guidelines

Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The guidelines: