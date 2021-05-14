All public, private schools to remain closed till May 23 in Punjab: Murad Raas

All public and private schools in Punjab will stay closed till May 23 because of coronavirus, the province's education minister, Dr Murad Raas, announced on twitter Friday.



A review meeting on the coronavirus situation and the reopening of educational institutes will be held on May 18.

He requested the public to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

On May 8, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that all educational institutions — schools, colleges, universities, and others — will remain closed till May 23.