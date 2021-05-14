close
Thu May 13, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 14, 2021

All public, private schools to remain closed till May 23 in Punjab: Murad Raas

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 14, 2021

All public and private schools in Punjab will stay closed till May 23 because of coronavirus, the province's education minister, Dr Murad Raas, announced on twitter Friday.

A review meeting on the coronavirus situation and the  reopening of educational institutes will be held on May 18.

He requested the public to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

On May 8, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that all educational institutions — schools, colleges, universities, and others — will remain closed till May 23.

