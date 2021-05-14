All public, private schools to remain closed till May 23 in Punjab: Murad Raas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
All public and private schools in Punjab will stay closed till May 23 because of coronavirus, the province's education minister, Dr Murad Raas, announced on twitter Friday.
A review meeting on the coronavirus situation and the reopening of educational institutes will be held on May 18.
He requested the public to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures.
On May 8, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that all educational institutions — schools, colleges, universities, and others — will remain closed till May 23.