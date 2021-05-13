Marriyum Aurangzeb criticises PM Imran Khan for placing Shahbaz Sharif's name on ECL during Eid holidays

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: File

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for placing Shahbaz Sharif's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) during Eid holidays, saying that despite the occasion, the premier is obsessed with Shahbaz.

Speaking to media after the federal cabinet greenlighted the decision to put Shahbaz Sharif's name on the ECL and barring him from leaving the country, Marriyum said that instead of thinking about the poor and needy on the occasion of Eid, Prime Minister Imran Khan could only think about Shahbaz Sharif to the extent that he ordered the opening of offices so that his name could be placed on the ECL.



Criticising the government's foreign policy and relationship with other states, Marriyum said that allied countries, instead of investing in Pakistan, are sending charity and zakat (alms) here.

"What is the fault of Shahbaz Sharif if allied countries are giving charity to Pakistan?" Marriyum questioned, adding that PM Imran Khan did nothing to control inflation on the occasion of Eid.

"PM Imran Khan ordered placing the name of Shahbaz Sharif on the ECL but I wished he had resigned from his position on Eid day as a gift to the nation," she said.

"I wish you had apologised to the masses on the occasion of Eid or had ordered the arrest of wheat, sugar, and medicine mafia instead."

She went on to say that the premier should have placed the names of those on the ECL who are defaulters of 14 trillion, adding that the federal cabinet took no action against those "thieves" who have stolen sugar worth Rs450 billion.

Marriyum reiterated that the court had granted Shahbaz permission to go abroad for his medical treatment.

"Imran Khan Sahab is deliberately trying to disrespect the court's order," she said, adding that a deliberate refusal to obey the court's order is not only contempt of the court, but it is also an attack on the judiciary.

The PML-N spokesperson said that Shahbaz Sharif is celebrating Eid with the people of Pakistan, his children, and his family with great joy.

"One can only pray for the state of hatred, jealousy, and fear that you are suffering from," she said to PM Imran Khan.

Shahbaz Sharif’s name added to ECL

The Interior Ministry on Thursday had been directed to add Shahbaz Sharif to the Exit Control List (ECL) after the approval from the Federal Cabinet on Thursday.

According to Ministry of Interior sources, a notification related to the decision will be issued tomorrow (Friday, May 14).

Sources had earlier told Geo News that the ministers gave go ahead through a circulation summary on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A sub-committee of the federal cabinet had recommended including Shahbaz Sharif to the ECL.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad to announce the development on Wednesday, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed had said that the PML-N president may petition for a review of the decision within 15 days.

He had said the ministry will make a decision within 90 days of receiving a request for review, adding that the PML-N leader may appear in person, if he so wishes, to make the request.

Speaking in greater detail about Shahbaz's name being placed on a "blacklist", Rasheed had said that it was not the case at all.

"The court's decision came with regard to a blacklist. Shahbaz Sharif was not on a blacklist. He was [...] under an order of May 7, 2021," he said, without elaborating any further.

The interior minister had said that there are three lists used to prevent someone from travelling abroad: one is the blacklist, into which someone's name is included by the Passport Office; the second is Provincial Identification List (PNIL), into which someone's name is added by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA); and the third is the Exit Control List (ECL) into which the federal cabinet has the authority to put someone's name.

Rasheed had said that the interior ministry "received no request (for permission to travel)" and "nothing stating medical grounds", whereas past requests had cited medical grounds.