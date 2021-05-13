Shahbaz Sharif calls several political leaders to wish them on Eid

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly. Photo: File.

LAHORE: PML-N leader and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday telephoned several prominent political leaders to wish them a happy Eid.



As reported by Geo News, Shahbaz called JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

During the call, Shehbaz also inquired about Fazlur Rehman's health and wished him a happy Eid. The two leaders also discussed their plans to convene a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after Eid, while a discussion related to the ongoing attack on Gaza and Israel's atrocities in Palestine was also carried out.

In his conversation with Bilawal, Shehbaz Sharif also extended Eid wishes to former president Asif Ali Zardari and the rest of the Bhutto-Zardari family. At the same time, Shahbaz inquired about Asif Zardari's health

Shehbaz also telephoned Jamat-e-Islami's Siraj-ul-Haq, Liaquat Baloch, Sajid Mir, and Owais Noorani as well as MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Faisal Sabzwari.

The leaders exchanged Eid greetings and expressed goodwill for each other.

Shehbaz Sharif also talked to Asfandyar Wali, Aimal Wali, Ghulam Bilour, Aftab Sherpao, Akhtar Mengal, Mahmood Achakzai, and Abdul Malik Baloch.