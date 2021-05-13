ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Thursday took a dig at the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee over the delay in announcement of the Shawwal moon, wondering if Mufti Muneeb will now be missed.



The federal minister, in a tweet, poked fun over the moon sighting controversy that gripped the whole nation on 29th Ramadan.

There was an unusual delay by the moon-sighting body that triggered conspiracy theories on social media and a leaked video of the member of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee made things further shady.

“Once upon a time pictures of Gen Ayub were plastered on the back of trucks with the caption: “Teri Yaad Ai Teray Janay Kay Bad” and I wonder if Mufti Muneeb will now be missed in the same way,” Asad Umar said in a message on Twitter.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had earlier announced that there was no chance of moon sighting anywhere in the country on May 12. The same was stated by the Pakistan Meteorological Department in its advisory a couple of days ago.

However, after much delay Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad accepted the evidence shared from various cities.

In a press conference, Azad had said testimonies were received from Balochistan's Chaman, Killa Saifullah, and Pasni, Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh's Mirpurkhas, among other areas.

He said the zonal committees in different cities did well to verify the testimonies before forwarding them to the central committee.