File photo of PM Imran Khan during a visit to Natiagali. Picture: Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid the ban on visiting tourist spots due to coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with his family in the picturesque Nathiagali, according to Geo News sources.

The government has announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 during which a ban has also been imposed on tourism across the country.

According to the TV report, the premier had arrived in the town a day earlier and will spend Eid with his family.

As per details, the prime minister has no political activities scheduled during his stay there.

The NCOC had last month decided to ban tourism from May 8-16.

"Closure of tourist resorts, public parks, and hotels in/around tourist spots to remain closed," read an NCOC press statement.

The interior ministry, in a separate notification, had said all tourist resorts, public parks, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and transport will also remain closed for the public.

"Travel nodes leading to tourist spots [will also remain] closed; focus on [the areas of] Murree, Galiyat, Swat-Kalam, Sea View/beaches and the Northern Areas [will remain]," it added.