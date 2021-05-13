PM Imran Khan condemns Israeli attack on Al Aqsa during telephonic conversation with Saudi king

Prime Minister Imran Khan (Left), Custodian of Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Right). Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed concerns over the worsening situation in Palestine during a telephonic discussion with Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the conversation, the prime minister condemned the Israeli forces’ heinous attack during the month of Ramazan on the Palestinians in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque, defying all norms of humanity and international law.

Vows commitment to sovereignty of Saudi Arabia

While referring to his recently concluded three-day official visit to the kingdom, the prime minister profoundly thanked the Saudi king for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the auspicious opportunity to allow the delegation to enter the Holy Kaaba and the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him), and congratulated him on the success of the visit.

PM Imran vowed Pakistan’s resolute commitment to the sovereignty and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as defence of the Two Holy Mosques.

Recalling his recent meeting with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, PM Imran reaffirmed the strong, brotherly relations between the two countries and conveyed the deep reverence, which Pakistan accords to the Saudi leadership.

Bilateral relations

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of bilateral significance and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

PM further commended the kingdom’s role as the leader of Muslim Ummah and also underscored its contribution to the promotion of regional peace.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. The premier also extended an invitation to King Salman to visit Pakistan.

It was also agreed to maintain positive momentum in high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries.