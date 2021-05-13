Pakistan celebrates Eid with religious fervour under strict COVID-19 restrictions

Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal Al-Mukarram, following the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP

Amid tightened coronavirus restrictions, Eidul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan with great religious fervour and festivity.

On a rare occasion, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on the same day across the country.

The day began with Eid prayers being offered at mosques and eidgahs in all cities and towns of the country.

Special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons the Ulema highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special prayers were also offered for Muslims in Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) where people are subjected to oppression and brutality.

Meanwhile, special care was taken to make sure Eid congregations were held in open places in all major cities and towns due to coronavirus outbreaks.

The mosques have also been directed to follow strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure social distancing.

Moreover, security has been beefed up in different parts of the country, including in the federal capital, to avoid any untoward incident on an auspicious occasion.



PM asks people to remember Palestine, Kashmir in prayers

Meanwhile, in his Eid message, Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged people to remember Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers in prayers.

He has asked the citizens to strictly observe anti-COVID precautions and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister greeted the nation on the annual festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramadan.

He said the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness was to realize others' sufferings and hunger.

The realisation and compassion towards others was the real strength and identity of human society.



“The same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Madina, which we follow as our role model.

We should stick to the very passion to play a role to develop a human-friendly society,” the prime minister remarked.