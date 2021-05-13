close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 13, 2021

Namaz Eid ul Fitr: Namaz Timing in Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 13, 2021

KARACHI: The administration of the Mosques, Eid Gahs and Imam Bargahs has announced timings of Eid-ul-Fitr’s prayer in Lahore.

Eidul Fitr prayers will be held across Pakistan today (Thursday) in strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Following are the Eid prayers timings in the provincial capital:


Latest News

More From Pakistan