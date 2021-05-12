Pakistan Twitterati raise their voice in support of Palestine

Twitter users from Pakistan flooded the social media site with messages of support for Palestine and condemnation for Israel Wednesday.



At least 43 Palestinian Muslims have so far been killed in Gaza by Israeli air strikes. Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into the early hours of Wednesday.

All top Twitter trends Wednesday morning were in support of Palestinian Muslims. Some of the top trends included #WeStandWithPalestine, #PalestinianLivesMatter, #Hamas, #WeStandWithGaza and #IsraeliTerrorism.

Politicians, celebrities and the general public all took to Twitter to express anger at Israel and support for Palestinians.

Here are some of the major social media reactions:



