Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad during a session to sight Ramazan moon. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) meeting will take place today in the capital to sight the Shawwal moon.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad under the chair of RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, as per an earlier statement of the committee.

The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.

Azad has earlier stated his resolve to ensure that Eid is celebrated on the same day throughout Pakistan.

In Peshawar, the zonal RHC meeting will be held at the Auqaf Hall under the chair of Maulana Ehsaan. He is the chief of the Peshawar zonal RHC.

Maulana Ishaq, Qadri Abdul Rauf and Mufti Fazlullah Jan, Maulana Mohammad Ali Shah, Maulana Irshad Hussain and Maulana Abdul Baseer will also partake in the meeting.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had said that Pakistan would observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, as there was "no chance" of citing the Shawwal moon on May 12, Wednesday.

If the moon is not sighted on Wednesday — Ramadan 29 — then the holy month would extend to 30 days, and the festival of Eid will be celebrated on May 14 — Friday.

The weather department said the new moon of Shawwal would be born on crossing conjunction point at "00-01 PST on 12-05-2021."