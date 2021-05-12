Tom Cruise sticks to his COVID outburst at ‘M:I7’ crew: ‘I said what I said’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American actor Tom Cruise was at the receiving end of intense backlash in December last year when he was caught ferociously berating crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking COVID-19 guidelines on set.
Despite the outrage that mounted against the actor following the charged expletive-ridden rant, the 58-year-old Top Gun star stands by his words.
Speaking to Empire, Cruise said: “I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point.”
“All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you,” he added.
In the leaked audio clip, Cruise could be heard berating and verbally abusing the crew members for breaking the COVID-19 rules on set.
“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you [expletive],” he said in the leaked audio.
“I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever! If I see you do it again, you’re [expletive] gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever [expletive] do it again,” he added.