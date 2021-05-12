Over 100 animals stolen from Karachi cattle farm

KARACHI: The owner of a cattle farm complained to police that dacoits took away all his animals from his ranch located in Memon Goth, Karachi.

"The theft took place a day earlier," said the rancher in his FIR application. "Over 20 individuals, armed with cudgels and hatchets, showed up at the farm and took away over 100 cattle."



The farm owner said the hustlers made away with 60 cows and over 62 small animals. The cattle farm staff were held hostage by over 20 dacoits for over two hours, he said.

Some people have been named in the application as the rancher said he knew four men involved in the huge robbery.

"I have an issue with them over an outstanding amount," he said in the application.