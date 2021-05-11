Rain expected in several parts of Pakistan in next 4-5 days, says Met dept

Representational image. — File photo

The present westerly weather system is likely to persist for the next 4-5 and under the influence of this weather system, rain and thunderstorm are expected across several parts of the country, the meteorological department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Met said rain-wind or thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and occasional gaps are expected till Sunday in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh.



Moreover, rain-wind or dust thunderstorms are expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday/Sunday.

Similarly, rain-wind or dust thunderstorms are also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kohlu, Ziarat, Harnai, Chaman, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Jaccobabad on Saturday and Sunday.

In the statement, the Met department advised farmers to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Eid moon

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Met department said the new moon of Shawwal would be born on crossing conjunction point at "00-01 PST on 12-05-2021."

According to astronomical parameters, there is "no chance" of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 — Ramadan 29.

According to the climate record, the weather is expected to be fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country.