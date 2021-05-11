Punjab to vaccinate journalists against coronavirus on priority basis

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab will begin vaccination of journalists against coronavirus on a priority basis, Jang reported on Tuesday.



In a statement, CM Buzdar said that the vaccinations will begin after Eid.

He has directed the health department to review whether special vaccination centres can be established in press clubs.



The chief minister also accepted the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Corona Control.

With 9,125 deaths, Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan currently stands at 7.93%.