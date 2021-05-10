COVID-19 vaccination centres to remain shut for first two days of Eid

Citizens can be seen getting registered and waiting to receive the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine in the newly established vaccination centre at the Expo Center in Karachi on Sunday, May 09, 2021. — PPI/File

The coronavirus vaccination centres in the country will remain shut on the first two days of Eid ul Fitr, a notification in this regard said Monday.

Meanwhile, Sindh's health department said vaccination centres would remain closed across the province for three days — May 13, 14, and 15.



Last month, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had announced chand raat bazaars, shopping malls, public places, and recreational spots would remain closed from May 8-16.

"The current spike of COVID-19 in the country merits effective measures to arrest its further spread with special emphasis on reducing mobility during forthcoming Eid-Ul-Fitr," the NCOC said in a statement.

The NCOC announced comprehensive guidelines with the title “stay home, stay safe — Eid-ul-Fitr, 2021 from 8-16 May 2021" to curb the spread of the virus.

Vaccination in Sindh's biggest centre

Meanwhile, the vaccination process in Sindh's biggest inoculation centre — Karachi Expo Centre — is underway, with more than 3,000 people receiving the jab on the first day, the province's health department officials said.

The centre was inaugurated a day ago, officials said, adding the response of the public was massive.

Punjab health minister visits vaccination centres

Health Minister Punjab visited the coronavirus vaccination centre at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital to review the arrangements.

The health minister, upon arrival, sought police personnel's data from the staff posted at the counter of the facility.

Police personnel were inoculated in front of the health minister as well.

Speaking to the media during her visit to the facility, Dr Rashid said the government had provided 9,000 vaccine jabs to Lahore police for vaccinating 9,000 officials.

"Policemen are front-line soldiers," the health minister said, adding: "We will protect the health of the soldiers who protect the people."

The health minister, without specifying which vaccine was being inoculated, said the police officials getting vaccinated today, would get the second dose within 21 days.

AstraZeneca inoculations start in Islamabad

The inoculations for the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have started in Islamabad and two doses would be administered with a gap of 4-8 weeks.

The Chinese Sinopharm vaccine which had arrived from China back in February has been set aside for people receiving the second dose, sources said.

The sources said Pakistan had bought 10 million doses of Sinopharm from China, and as soon as the jabs arrive in the country, they would be available for inoculating the people.

Pakistan has also signed an agreement and bought 20 million jabs of the single-dose CansinoBio vaccine, sources said, adding the AstraZeneca vaccine would be available to inoculate 4 million Pakistanis.