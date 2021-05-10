FM Qureshi says enemies' plan to disrupt peace in Balochistan foiled

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — AFP/File

The state's enemies have failed at disrupting peace in Balochistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Monday.



The foreign minister's statement came a day after terrorists martyred three and injured five soldiers in the province.

The foreign minister prayed for the forgiveness of the martyred soldiers and hoped that the soldiers, injured in separate attacks, would recover quickly.

"The nation stands with its security forces in the fight against terrorism," the foreign minister added.

Three soldiers of the Frontier Corps embraced martyrdom, while five others sustained injures in the line of duty during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said in a statement a day earlier.

According to the military's media wing, in Margret, Quetta, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties. During the exchange of fire, three soldiers laid their lives, while one sustained injuries.

Those who embraced martyrdom include Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood, and Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman.

Per the statement, in another terrorist activity in Sherbandi, Turbat, terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling the Pakistan-Iran Border. As a result of the attack, four FC soldiers were left wounded.