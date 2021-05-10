close
Mon May 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 10, 2021

LAPD probes Amber Heard’s assault claims against Johnny Depp: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, May 10, 2021
LAPD probes Amber Heard’s assault claims against Johnny Depp: report

Actor Amber Heard is reportedly looking at four years in jail if convicted for ‘staging’ crime scenes against Johnny Depp in their defamation case hearings.

The report was brought forward in a report by German outlet titled BILD and according to its findings, the Aquaman star is facing some major allegations.

Even Depp’s lawyer pal confirmed the news and admitted that local authorities have set up an investigation against Heard’s ‘staged’ crime scenes.

He was quoted telling the outlet, "Amber Heard and her friend Rocky Pennington staged the May 21 crime scene to prove the abuse allegation against Johnny Depp."

Latest News

More From Entertainment