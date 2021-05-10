UK military chief praises Pakistan's efforts for peace in region

The UK military chief appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.



The meeting between the military chiefs of Pakistan and UK was confirmed by ISPR in a statement issued on Monday.

UK chief of defence staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on COAS Bajwa and they discussed measures to enhance bilateral and defence cooperation.

They both discussed the current developments in the Afghan peace process and regional security, the ISPR statement said.

According to the ISPR statement, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

COAS Bajwa offered his condolences to the UK military chief on the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend, the ISPR statement read.



It added that COAS Bajwa thanked the dignitary for UK’s contribution towards the fight against coronavirus in Pakistan and said that the Pakistan Army "greatly values" its friendly relations with the UK.