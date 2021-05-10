Pakistan reports 78 coronavirus deaths over past 24 hours

File photo.

ISLAMABAD: Seventy-eight people passed away from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, according to data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Pakistan reported 3,447 coronavirus cases on Monday, as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.







The NCOC said that 3,447 positive cases had been reported after 37,756 persons were tested for the virus. The positivity ratio of the country in a single day, stands at 9.12%.

The total number of active cases in the country has risen to 80,375. The NCOC said Pakistan was treating 5,342 coronavirus patients across 639 hospitals in the country.

The new fatalities have pushed the total number of deaths from the virus to 18,993.

The most number of deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 27 people passed away while Punjab came in second, as 26 people succumbed due to the infection there on Saturday.

Only one person died from the infection in Balochistan over the past 24 hours.