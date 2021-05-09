Balochistan: Three FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack

Pakistani soldiers stand guard near the Afghan border in Ghulam Khan, a village in North Waziristan. — AFP.

Three soldiers of the Frontier Corps laid their lives in the line of duty as terrorists launched an attack on them in Margret, Quetta, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties. During the exchange of fire, three soldiers laid their lives, while one sustained injuries.



Those who embraced martyrdom include Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood, and Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman.

Per the statement, in another terrorist activity in Sherbandi, Turbat, terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling the Pakistan-Iran Border. As a result of the attack, four FC soldiers were left wounded.