NCOC reviews countrywide lockdown situation, grants few exceptions

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday reviewed the coronavirus situation and the subsequent lockdown in the country and said that strict measures will continue to be in place until the ned o the Eid holidays, i.e. May 16.

Per a notification issued in this regard, the NCOC expressed concerns over the violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in several cities. Accordingly, the NCOC said that a lockdown will continue to be imposed until May 16 with a few exceptions.

In the statement, it said that shops selling fruit and vegetable, bakeries, meat shops, and petrol pumps will remain open. Akin to that, grocery and medical stores, along with vaccination centres, will also remain functional throughout the holiday period. An exception has also been granted to media houses and call centres of internet and cellular networks to operate per usual.

The NCOC reiterated that all shopping malls and markets will continue to remain closed until May 16. All recreational places and parks will also remain closed and if someone tries to enter the premises, they will be sent home.

All inter-provincial, intra-and-inter-city public transport will be banned throughout the designated lockdown period, the NCOC said, adding that private vehicles, taxis, and rickshaws will be allowed to operate on a 50 % capacity.

According to the notification, all bookings made at hotels, resorts, and restaurants have been duly cancelled in line with the orders of the government.