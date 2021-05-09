Eid will be celebrated in Pakistan on May 14 as per Ruet app: Fawad Chaudhry

File photo of Fawad Chaudhry.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, May 14 according to the calendar and the Ruet app, said the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday.



The minister, however, in a tweet also clarified that the final decision in this regard will be announced by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

According to the calendar and the moon sighting app, the moon will appear on May 13 and Eid will be on May 14, the information minister added.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on the 29th of Ramadan, May 12, to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over it, the statement said.

The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.