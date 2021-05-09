Coronavirus update: Pakistan reports over 3,700 new infections in a day

A health official checks the body temperature of a passenger amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, at Karachi Cantonment railway station in Karachi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: About 3,785 new infections emerged on Sunday in Pakistan, pushing the total caseload to 858,026 as the country undergoes stricter restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.



The positivity ratio stands at 9.29% in Pakistan as of today.

As per the official data on National Command and Operation (NCOC) website, the country reported 118 deaths from the virus during the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide death toll to 18,915.

About 40,736 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 3,785 tests returned positive. On the other hand, 757, 281 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.



To date, Sindh has reported 291,668 cases, Punjab 317,972, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 123,842, Islamabad 77,974, Balochistan 23,324, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,866, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,380.



Dr Faisal Sultan warns Pakistanis of a 'very risky period'

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had warned Pakistanis of a "very risky period ahead" as Ramadan comes to an end and the days of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays approach.

"We are today in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and while there may be very initial signs of some stability (in the third wave), these are very early days and this is a very risky period for us as the holy month of Ramadan is going to end and Eid is approaching," he said during a webinar.

He called on microbiologists and scientists to keep warning people about the dangers of the coronavirus and encourage them to keep following the standard operating procedures for safety against the infection.



