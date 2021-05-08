Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Moon-sighting in Pakistan to be held on May 12

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on May 12, 2021 to sight Eid-ul-Fitr moon. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on the 29th of Ramadan, May 12, to sight the Eid-ul-Fitr moon.

The meeting will take place in Islamabad with Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over it, the statement said.

The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department said the birth of the Shawwal moon will take place after 12:00am on May 12.

"There is no chance that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Wednesday," it said.