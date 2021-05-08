PM Imran Khan amasses 5mn followers on Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Instagram profile.

The Instagram followers of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hit 5 million.



The development comes amid his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

The premier maintains an active social media presence and has become the first Pakistani politician to hit the 5m mark on Instagram.

The latest post on the premier's account was shared nearly an hour ago, where he quoted Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani as saying: "I looked into spiritual works and have not found anything better than giving food to people. Had the world been in my hands, I would not entertain anything except feed the hungry."

The post amassed nearly 300 comments and 24,300 likes in an hour.



PM Imran Khan also has 13.6 million followers on Twitter and has 10.3 million followers on Facebook.