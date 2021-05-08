First batch of AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan was supposed to get the first tranche of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine via COVAX in March, but supply was delayed. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The first shipment of the British made coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca has arrived in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The consignment includes 1,248,400 doses of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson said that the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine has come under the COVAX facility.

Vaccinations against coronavirus are underway in Pakistan in which citizens are being vaccinated with Chinese Sinopharm, CanSino Bio vaccine against the virus.



Pakistan was supposed to get the first tranche of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine via COVAX in March, but supply was delayed after the Serum Institute of India (SII) diverted supplies to meet its domestic needs, officials said.

An official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination told The News Pakistan managed to get the vaccine from South Korea using influence with partner organisations.

Pakistan has received 10.19 million doses of different vaccines

As per a National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) statement issued today, so far 10.19 million doses of different vaccines (Sinopharm, Sinovac, and CanSino) have been received in Pakistan.

"1.23 million doses of AstraZeneca received today in Islamabad (this vaccine is procured through the COVAX program)," read the statement.

NCOC also said that one million doses of Sinovac are landing on May 13-15, whereas another 1.5 million doses are expected by the end of May 2021.



It also urged all citizens, especially senior citizens of 60 years plus age, to get vaccinate themselves on priority. The statement said that those aged 60 and above are most vulnerable to the disease.