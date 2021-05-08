Israel forces' attack on Al Aqsa mosque worshippers against human rights laws: FO

ISLAMABAD: The attacks on worshippers of Al Aqsa mosque during Ramadan is against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Saturday.



Pakistan strongly condemned the attacks on the innocent worshippers in Al Aqsa mosque that led to a number of injuries.

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support to the Palestinian cause.

Chaudhri urged the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people.

Israeli forces attack worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.



At least 205 Palestinians and 17 officers were injured in the night-time clashes at Islam's third-holiest site and around East Jerusalem, Palestinian medics and Israeli police said, as thousands of Palestinians faced off with several hundred Israeli police in riot gear.

Tension has mounted in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with nightly clashes in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah - a neighbourhood where numerous Palestinian families face eviction in a long-running legal case.