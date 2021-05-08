close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 8, 2021

Israel forces' attack on Al Aqsa mosque worshippers against human rights laws: FO

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 08, 2021

 ISLAMABAD: The attacks on worshippers of Al Aqsa mosque during Ramadan is against all humanitarian norms and human rights laws, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Pakistan  strongly condemned the attacks on the innocent worshippers in Al Aqsa mosque that led to a number of injuries.

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support to the Palestinian cause.

 Chaudhri urged the international community to take prompt action to protect the Palestinian people.

Israeli forces attack worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

At least 205 Palestinians and 17 officers were injured in the night-time clashes at Islam's third-holiest site and around East Jerusalem, Palestinian medics and Israeli police said, as thousands of Palestinians faced off with several hundred Israeli police in riot gear.

Tension has mounted in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with nightly clashes in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah - a neighbourhood where numerous Palestinian families face eviction in a long-running legal case.

Latest News

More From Pakistan