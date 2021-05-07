close
Fri May 07, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 7, 2021

University of Health Sciences announces BDS third year results

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 07, 2021
— UHS/File

The spokesperson for University of Health Sciences' on Friday said the varsity has announced the results for BDS third-year Professional Annual Examinations.

The spokesperson said 857 candidates appeared in the exam from 14 dental colleges, with female candidates clinching the top three positions.

Irja Wajahat secured the top spot with 758 marks out of 900 marks, Attiyah Sartaj was ranked second with 755 marks, and Anushey Habib clinched the third position with 752 marks.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said supplementary examinations would kick off from June 22.

