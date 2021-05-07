Sindh High Court stops anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar, Orangi nullahs till Eid

Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday heard a petition against the ongoing anti-encroachment operation taking place along the metropolis' Gujjar and Orangi nullahs and ordered stopped the operation till Eid.

According to Geo News, the decision was taken after a petition was submitted to the court by people whose houses were being demolished during the operation.

The victims said the operation should be halted so they could look for alternative accommodation. Upon the request of the petitioners, the court directed the administration to immediately stop the ongoing operation along the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs till Eid ul Fitr.

The court said that citizens should not be evicted from their homes during Eid.