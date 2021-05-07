Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. ISPR

JEDDAH: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday assured Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of Pakistan’s commitment to the security of the kingdom.



In a meeting with the Saudi dignitary, the army chief said Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and defence of the two Holy Mosques.

General Bajwa is on a visit to Saudi Arabia during which he held meetings with the Saudi leadership.

The COAS also called on Deputy Defence Minister Khalid Bin Salman today.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed,” the Inter-Services Public relations said in a statement issued about the army chief’s meeting with the Saudi crown prince.

The Saudi crown prince acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability.

He also said that relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for the peace, stability and betterment of Muslims.