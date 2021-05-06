Ten special trains to run on Eid

Passengers walk by at a railway station in Pakistan. — Radio Pakistan

Ministry of Railways on Thursday allowed running 10 special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as the load increases on the existing trains during the holy festival.

The first Eid special train from Karachi to Lahore will depart tomorrow, May 7, while a train from Lahore to Karachi will also run tomorrow.

The Eid special train from Karachi to Rawalpindi will leave on May 11, while a train from Karachi to Multan will leave on May 12.

The schedule for trains:

First train to run from Karachi to Lahore on May 7

Second train to run from Karachi to Lahore on May 8

Third train to run from Karachi to Lahore on May 9

Fourth train to run from Karachi to Lahore on May 10

Fifth train to run from Lahore to Karachi on May 7

Sixth train to run from Lahore to Karachi on May 8

Seventh train to run from Lahore to Karachi on May 9

Eighth train to run from Lahore to Karachi on May 10

Ninth train to run from Karachi to Rawalpindi on May 11

Tenth train to run from Karachi to Rawalpindi on May 12

Last month, the operation of eight trains running between Lahore and Karachi was suspended due to a shortage of passengers amid coronavirus.

In March, the Pakistan Railways had imposed restrictions on train bookings, following the directives of the National Command Operation Centre's (NCOC) to stem the spread of the coronavirus throughout the country.

The railways had taken the decision following a surge in the country's coronavirus cases, a notification said.

The Pakistan Railways had directed all divisional superintendents to ensure train bookings do not exceed 70% of the capacity, implement coronavirus SOPs, and not let any passengers onboard without a mask.