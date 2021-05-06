Coronavirus: Complete lockdown to be imposed in Islamabad from 6pm on May 7

Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad will undergo a complete full lockdown on May 7 from 6 pm onwards, the city's deputy commissioner announced Thursday evening. The government has taken the move to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections.

Public transport will be suspended after 6pm on Friday, May 7, the deputy commissioner said, adding that all parks, recreational places, and commercial areas will also be closed after 6 pm.

The authorities will ensure that people follow the government's mandated "Stay Home, Stay Safe" policy, the deputy commissioner added.

108 more succumb to coronavirus during last 24 hours

At least 108 more succumbed to the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 18,537 in Pakistan as the country grapples with the third wave of the coronavirus.

According to the official data provided by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, 4,198 cases were reported when 46,467 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases has been recorded at 9.03%.

The number of active cases stands at 84,172, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 743,124.

Moreover, about 5,624 coronavirus patients are admitted to 631 various hospitals with 651 patients on ventilators across the country.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic, both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was in Punjab, with the province reporting 68 fatalities.