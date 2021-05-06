PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia on Crown Prince’s invitation

File photo of PM Imran Khan and Saudi prince.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Foreign Office, in a statement issued prior to the visit, said the two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, the prime minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

A number of bilateral agreements, MoUs to be signed

As per details, a number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit, it added.



The prime minister will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah.

PM to meet Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress and prosperity of both countries.



Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and mutual support. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.