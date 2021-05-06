Pakistan to receive less rainfall in May than usual: Met office

File photo of a boy walking with an umbrella in his hand.

KARACHI: Pakistan may receive less rainfall in May than usual, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

Central Punjab will, however, receive normal rain cycles, the Met office said, adding that two rain cycles and one or two heat waves are expected in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan during the ongoing month of May.

Last month, the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) had said that more rain cycles are expected in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, between June and September this year.

"From June through September, the Southwest Monsoon dominates life in much of South Asia. Accounting for 75-90% of the annual rainfall in most parts of the region (excepting Sri Lanka and southeastern India), the monsoon has an all-pervading influence on the socio-economic fabric of the region and thus of the national economies of South Asian countries," read a statement issued by the World Meteorological Organisation.

