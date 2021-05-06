Pakistan records over 100 deaths from coronavirus during past 24 hours

About 4,198 cases were reported when 46,467 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported at least 108 more fatalities due to coronavirus during the past 24 hours on Thursday.

After the addition of new fatalities, the total death toll has risen to 18,537 in Pakistan as the country fights with the deadly third wave of the coronavirus.

The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was in Punjab, with the province reporting 68 fatalities.

As per the official website of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday, about 4,198 cases were reported when 46,467 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

The positivity ratio of coronavirus cases has been recorded at 9.03% with 84,172 active cases nationwide.



Meanwhile, 5,624 Covid-19 patients are admitted to 631 various hospitals with 651 patients on ventilators across the country.





As per the directions of the NCOC to restrict the movement of people during the Eid holidays, the Punjab government has decided to enforce a complete lockdown in the province from May 8.

Public transport and tourist destinations would remain closed and police, Rangers, and army personnel would be deployed at the checkpoints to be set up at the entry and exit points of cities.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday.