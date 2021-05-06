Coronavirus: What has Punjab banned during Eid holidays?

LAHORE: The government of Punjab announced it would impose restrictions throughout the province to stem the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid holidays.

One can't help but wonder; what will remain open throughout the province during the holidays and what will remain closed?

As per a notification from the Punjab government's Primary and Secondary Health Department, the following places will not be allowed to operate during the Eid holidays:

1. All markets, businesses, offices and shops shall remain closed.

Exceptions:

Pharmacies / Medical Stores, Medical Facilities and Vaccination Centers

Petrol Pumps, Tandoors, Milk/ Dairy Shops, Food Takeaways and E- commerce (Home Delivery) Utility Services (Electricity, Natural Gas. Internet, Cellular Networks / Telecom, Call Centers) and Media)

Bakeries, Grocery Stores, Sweet Shops, Vegetable, Fruit, Chicken Meat Shops (These will be allowed to remain open from 9:00am till 6:00 pm, 7 days a week)

2. Chand Raat bazaars: There shall be complete ban on Chand Raat bazaars including Mehndi/jewelry, ornaments and clothing stalls.

3. Restaurants: There shall be complete ban on indoor and outdoor dining throughout the province and only takeaway / home delivery shall be allowed

4. Weddings/functions: There shall be a complete ban on indoor weddings throughout the province and all types of Marriage Halls, Community Centers, Marquees and Event Halls shall remain closed. Furthermore, outdoor weddings shall also remain banned in Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Mutton, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Narowal and Sheikhupura, being cities that have reported positivity ratios higher than 8%.

5. Tourism: There shall be a complete ban on tourism. All tourist resorts, formal and informal picnic spots, public parks, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels in and around the tourist/picnic spots shall remain closed.

6. Parks: All parks including amusement parks throughout the province shall remain closed.

7. Mask Wearing: All citizens shall use face covering in public spaces throughout the province.

8. Shrines: All shrines/Mazaars shall remain closed in Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Narowal and Sheikhupura, as these are cities where the positivity ratio has remained higher than 8%.

9. Large gatherings: There shall be a complete ban on all types of indoor and outdoor gatherings throughout the province.

10. Sports, festivals, cultural and other events: There shall be complete ban on sports, festivals, cultural, social and other events throughout the province.

11. Rail service: Rail service shall operate at 70% of capacity.

12. Transport: There shall be a complete ban on inter-provincial and inter-city public transport except on private vehicles, taxis/cabs and rickshaws with 50% occupancy. There shall also be a complete ban on inter-city public transport except on weekends (Saturday & Sunday) with 50% occupancy.

The notification states that the order shall remain in force from May 8, 2021 till May 16, 2021.