PML-N wins PP-84 Khushab seat, unofficial results show

Moazzam Sher Kallu of PML-N

KHUSHAB: PML-N has won the PP-84 Khushab by-poll with a wide margin, according to unconfirmed and unofficial results.



As per details, Moazzam Sher Kallu came out on top with 73,081 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ali Hussain Baloch came second place, with 62,903 votes. Kallu’s margin of victory is 10,178 votes.

The by-poll was held across 229 polling stations, featuring 666 polling booths — 344 for male and 322 for female voters. The total registered voters amount to 292,687 of which 155,104 are male and 137,583 female. The turnout was reported to be satisfactory.

'Election transparent'

Reacting to the results, PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar said the election was transparent and the turnout in the by-poll was very good.

“Naya Pakistan has been rejected by people where getting one kilogramme of sugar is difficult.”

‘Only Nawaz Sharif left standing’

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz celebrated the victory on Twitter, and congratulated her uncle Shehbaz, the people of Khushab, and the “lions” of the party. She also characterised Kallu’s victory as a victory of party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s narrative.

She said “people in every city have declared Nawaz Sharif’s victory” and taunted those who wanted to “minus Nawaz Sharif”. “Look at the works of Allah! Only Nawaz Sharif is left [standing], while everyone else has been cut out,” she said.

In a subsequent tweet, Maryam said: “Congratulations to the lions. Congratulations to Malik Moazzam Kallu. Thank you very much to the passionate people of Khushab.”

Addressing the people, she said jostling in line for a kilogram of sugar “cannot be your destiny”. “The PML-N will bring back good days to the nation, God willing!”