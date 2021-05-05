Asad Umar says vaccinations in Pakistan crossed 200,000 mark in a day

A man is getting vaccinated for coronavirus. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the number of registrations for the coronavirus vaccine has been increasing significantly as over 200,000 people got vaccinated against the virus a day earlier.



Sharing the update on Twitter, the federal minister noted that the number of registrants of the coronavirus vaccines in the country has exceeded the 5 million mark.

He also urged people who are 40 or above to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding that people should continue observing coronavirus safety protocols.

The country is currently vaccinating people who are 40 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.

In this regard, the federal government has launched a digital portal for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre to get the jab.