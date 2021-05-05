Pakistan reports 119 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

The total caseloads stand at 841,636 across the country. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 119 new coronavirus fatalities on Wednesday, raising the death tally to 18,590, according to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

With the emergence of 4,113 new cases, the total caseload stand at 841,636 across the country.



Meanwhile, the positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17% as of today whereas the number of active cases is reported at 84,480 and the nationwide recoveries were recorded at 738,727.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.



Until now, 310616 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 287643 in Sindh, 121099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22776, in Balochistan, 76696 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5341 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 8741 individuals have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab, 4687 in Sindh, 3466 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 698 in Islamabad, 491 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.