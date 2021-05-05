Four FC personnel martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and six others injured when a cross-border terrorist attack took place in Balochistan's Manzakai Sector in District Zhob.



The ISPR said terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at the FC personnel who, at the time, were busy in fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.

The names of the martyred FC personnel are Hawaldar Noor Zaman, Sipahi Shakeel Abbas, Sipahi Ahsanullah and Naik Sultan.

The injured have been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta for treatment.