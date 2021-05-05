Woman gives birth at a PP-84 Khushab polling station

KHUSHAB: As political parties battled it out for the PP-84 constituency on Wednesday, a woman gave birth in one of the constituency's polling stations.



The child was born at the Mith Tiwana Rural Health Centre, which has been turned into a polling station for the by-poll.

Speaking to Geo News, the father, Salamat, said he was ecstatic over the birth of his child.

"I am very happy at the birth of my child on election day," he said. "Insha'Allah we will name the child after giving some though to it. Whichever name we think is suitable," he added.

In response to a question, he said this was his first child.

Major political parties lock horns for PP-84 Khushab seat

Residents of Khushab in Punjab's Sargodha district are exercising the right to vote for their preferred candidate in to the PP-84 Punjab Assembly seat.

The seat was left vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu, who died on March 12 from COVID-19.

The government by way of preparations, formed 10 teams that will monitor the electoral process all the way to the announcement of the results.

The PML-N, PTI and PPP are among the parties contesting the poll.