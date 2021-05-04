Four towns of Karachi's district central go under lockdown

Authorities in Karachi imposed a "smart" lockdown in four towns of the District Central on Tuesday due to the rising coronavirus cases in the areas.

A notification issued by the district administration stated that multiple areas of Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad will be under lockdown.

It said that 7 streets of Gulberg, 3 of Liaquatabad, 4 for North Karachi and 6 of North Nazimabad will be under lockdown.

The lockdown will remain imposed till May 18.

'Lockdown can be imposed if coronavirus situation worsens'



Last month, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had warned that the provincial government could impose lockdowns in select areas of Karachi if the coronavirus situation worsens.

The health minister said the Sindh government had recommended banning inter-provincial transport; however, the National Command and Operations Centre had rejected the suggestion. Since then, the NCOC has announced a "stay home, stay safe" policy, from May 8-16, which includes a ban on inter-city transport, besides closure of all businesses in the period.

Due to the third wave of coronavirus — and as the country witnesses a spike in COVID-19 related deaths — Dr Pechuho has noted that the burden on the health system is rising.

Warning that the South African and Brazilian variants have also entered Sindh after the UK strain, she said that people should avoid unnecessary movement out of their homes.

"If you do not do Eid shopping this year, it won't be that big of a deal," she said.