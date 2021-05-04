close
Tue May 04, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 4, 2021

SBP announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021
 State Bank of Pakistan'S logo.

KARACHI:  The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would remain closed from May 10-15 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, it said on Tuesday.

Importantly, the central bank also issued an important clarification, informing that all branches of banks and microfinance banks (MFBs) will remain open on May 8, 2021, from 9 am to 2 pm, without break.

"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 10th to 15th May 2021 (Monday to Saturday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," read the statement from the central bank.

