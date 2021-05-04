Pakistan reports less than 4,000 COVID-19 daily-infections for the first time since April 5

About 161 new deaths have taken the country's death toll to 18,310. AFP/File

At least 3,377 new coronavirus infections reported in Pakistan on Tuesday, making it the first time since April 5 when the country recorded less than 4,000 cases in a single day.

According to National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan had reported 3,953 new coronavirus infections on April 5.





The number of active cases stands at 86,151, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 733,062 whereas the positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 8.9%.

So far, 834,146 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic hit country.



About 161 new deaths have taken the country's death toll to 18,310 with most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

So far, 8,683 people have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,678 in Sindh, 3,423 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 693 in Islamabad, 487 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.