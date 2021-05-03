COAS Bajwa, Chinese envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

Chinese envoy Nong Rong (left) with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Chinese envoy Nong Rong on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with China," said the military's media wing after the meeting between Chinese envoy and the COAS at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.



The ISPR said that the two officials discussed "matters of mutual interest, recent developments in the Afghan peace process, progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), regional security, and the current situation of COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting."

The envoy conveyed China's appreciation for "Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process".



China was one of the first countries that donated the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. The country is currently using mostly Chinese-made vaccines in its inoculation drive.

Even last week, two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes carrying coronavirus vaccine doses from China arrived in Islamabad.

According to the PIA spokesperson, over 300,000 coronavirus vaccine doses arrived from PK6852, while the second flight PK6853 also reached Islamabad with more than 300,000 doses.



According to the national flag carrier, Boeing 777s are being used to bring the coronavirus vaccine doses from China.