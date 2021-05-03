Peshawar Institute of Cardiology equipped to carry out open-heart surgery on children

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) is now now capable of conducting open-heart surgeries on children, a spokesperson for the hospital said Monday.



The spokesperson, speaking to Geo News, said that apart from open-heart surgeries for children, the hospital is also equipped to carry out heart and lungs transplantation on children.

“Surgeries will make the PIC the only pediatric cardiac hospital in the province to be equipped to carry out open-heart surgery and heart transplant for children,” said the official.

He added that children born with holes in their heart will also be treated at the institute.