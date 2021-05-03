Eid holidays from May 10-15

Eid prayers offered at the Eidgah Sharif Darbar in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

The Interior Ministry has announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from May 10 to 15 throughout the country, a notification said Monday.

The announcement comes after National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended that Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan should be observed from May 10-15.



"Announcement of Eid Holidays from 10-15 May 2021 — clearly stating the intention of reducing national mobility," the statement from the NCOC had said.

NCOC, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, also announced comprehensive guidelines by the name of "STAY HOME-STAY SAFE — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021".

The NCOC has also imposed a ban on chand raat bazaars, including mehendi, jewellery, and clothing stalls — from 8-16 May.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had announced that it will not be issuing new notes on Edi ul Fitr this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like last year, we will not be issuing new banknotes on Eid ul Fitr due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” said the SBP in a statement.